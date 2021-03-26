This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Ami and Boosie.
Ami (A025382) is a domestic short hair with a lovely deep blue and white coat, round golden eyes and a dainty pink nose. Ami poses to show off her distinctive markings: white right front leg and a blue legging on the left.
She can be a flirty, chatty girl when the mood strikes her. She seems to enjoy limited interaction with people on her terms and at her pace. Ami, also known as “FERAL1,” is looking for a position as a working cat. So, if you’re looking for a special working cat, come meet this little darling.
Boosie (A024827) is his name and gobbling up yummy treats is his game. This treat loving pooch will sit for treats and even catches them when you toss them at him. Boosie is so handsome with his blue and white coat, and he’s ready to find his “fur-ever” family.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Ami will be available for $5, and Boosie will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Thursday and April 3. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.