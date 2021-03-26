The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Sarah.
Sarah (A-288) is a beautiful, friendly gray and black tabby with some brown. She was taken to the shelter by the Bolivar Ferry crew because she was so friendly and sweet, and she didn’t deserve the hard life on the street.
Consequently, Sarah has spent some of her life outside. Although she’s now in foster, she’s happiest when she can hear/see the outdoors. A house with a patio would be her ideal lifestyle. Sarah is fully vetted and records will be provided to adopter. Adoption fee $50.
If this loving girl isn’t adopted, go see her from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at Pet Supplies Plus, 16915 El Camino Real in Houston. To see more pictures of Sarah, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
