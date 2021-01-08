This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Becca and Jacko.
Becca (A004725) is a 4-year-old, spayed, brown tabby with hints of tortie highlights — especially on her cute little toes. Her bright green eyes make a striking contrast. Becca is a flirty kitty who has a shy side until she gets to know you.
She was adopted four years ago as an adorable kitten and is now back and waiting for her forever family. When Becca first returned, she wasn’t looking her best (she doesn’t like to meow about that). She’s now sleek and lovely — her fur is growing softer and thicker by the day. Don’t dawdle, come meet Becca and think about making her part of your family.
Check out this handsome man. It’s Jacko (A025114) a 4-year-old American Bulldog. He’s a love bug and enjoys the company of anyone he meets. He even enjoys playing with other dogs here at the center. Come by and meet this handsome gentleman soon.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Becca and Jacko will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
