This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Aiden and Shadow.
Come say “meow” to our boy Aiden. He’s a calm, sweet, big, orange cat who’s about 2 1/2 years old. Aiden had a loving home for the first two years of his life until a human baby joined the household, and he has now been staying with us while he anxiously waits for someone to come for him.
Aiden spends most of his day relaxing in his bed among his feline companions. He’s a little shy at first, but within a minute or two, he warms right up to anyone (his favorite spot to be petted is under his chin).
Meet Shadow. This young gun is an extremely handsome pit lab mix about 4 years old. He’s housing at the shelter, enjoying the regular meals and making K9 friends in playgroup. He’s an excited guy with a zest for life. Shadow is waiting for the right family to bust him out of the shelter. Ready to open your arms to Shadow? Apply now.
The 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendars are in and, boy, do they look great. They make great gifts and are a fun way to support us. You can order them on our website and have them mailed, or pick them up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.