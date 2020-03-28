This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sophia and Brutus.
Sophia is a domestic short hair with a classic brown tabby coat. Her tabby markings are swirly rather than striped. Sophia is a friendly gal with a wise and thoughtful expression on her pretty face. She has a playful side too. Sophia would like a home of her own with a nice family. She promises to be a good companion in addition to being lovely to look at.
Brutus is a very good boy. He’s excellent on a leash and loves toys. He’s dog friendly and loves companionship. He’s currently in a foster home and is doing great. Brutus is only 10 months old and is ready to meet you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sophia and Brutus will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. We’re currently working by appointments only, so if you’re interested, email us at arc@gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.