This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Nick and Bebo.
Tall, orange and handsome. That would be Nick (Feral15) (A025430), a domestic short hair sporting an orange tabby coat. He’s about a year and half old, neutered and better looking than the other orange tabbies (in his opinion).
Nick is the master of many expressions and antics. He does relate to people and seeks attention but does have boundaries for contact. He’s looking for a position as a working cat. Come on in and meet Nick. He may be just your guy.
Bebo (A025649) has perfected the happy dance. This happy fellow is always on the move and just so wiggly. He has so much fun romping around tossing his toys up to catch them.
There will never be a dull moment when Bebo is with you. This 3-year-old Mastiff mix is 76 pounds of pure love. Come by and meet this amazing guy and get one of his famous hugs.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Nick will be available for $5 and Bebo will be available for $42.50, Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.