This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are DC and Australia.
DC (A026565), a spayed domestic short hair blue-cream torbie, is a little over 2 years old and quite the charmer. She is a beauty with her big wide-set eyes, heart-shaped nose and sweet expression.
She has a small patch of peach on her forehead — maybe an angel’s kiss? DC is friendly, outgoing, flirty and doesn’t stop moving. She watches from her window for someone special to come along. Could that be YOU? Dash on in to meet DC and find out.
Meet Australia (A025726)! He is a 75-pound, 2-year-old Staffordshire mix with a striking brindle coat. This big guy is always happy and enjoys any attention he can get. He loves to play with toys of any kind, especially the stuffed toys. Stop by and meet this happy, loveable boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
DC and Australia will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
