This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Pip and Petey.
Pip is a black domestic shorthair cat about 10 years old. Pip, weighing in about 20 pounds, has a heart as big as his tummy. He was brought to us as a stray, although it couldn’t have been more obvious that he was living in a home.
We learned Pip was adopted as a tiny kitten from Austin, but unfortunately his family didn’t update his microchip, and we were unable to contact them. Nor did they come to claim him. Pip now lives in our community cat room with his other new feline friends, where he’s waiting for a committed and loving home. Pip enjoys being petted and loved; he’s friendly and affectionate. He will make the “purrfect” addition to any home.
Petey looks like a dignified old man, but this handsome fella is only about a year old. He has an adventurous spirit and an extremely sweet disposition. No one takes a treat more delicately, and he loves scratches and cuddles.
We don’t know how this sweet boy has been here so long without finding his family, but we’ve promised we’ll help him keep looking. Petey is on the quiet, calm side. He deserves long walks on the beach and peaceful mornings cuddled up with his favorite human — could that be you.
Although we’re temporarily closed to the public because of COVID-19, we’re still scheduling adoptions and providing services to the community by appointments. Keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
