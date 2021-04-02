This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Penelope and Hudson.
Penelope has been with us for seven long months now, along with her daughter, Lexi. At 8 years old, she has no interest in puppy shenanigans but will gladly accompany you on long walks. Afterward, she enjoys lounging in the grass or maybe your sofa to be close to you.
Penelope has a unique look with legs that seem a little too short for her body. She’s well-mannered, people friendly and friendly with most dogs. If you ask for a kiss, she will gladly oblige. Apply to adopt sweet Penelope today.
Introducing Hudson. This orange tom cat is recently retired from a life on the streets where he was being picked on by other cats. He’s sweet, affectionate, and overdue for a warm and caring forever home. Who can resist those eyes?
Be aware that he has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, but he can still certainly live a long and healthy life. We can tell you more about it. If you’re in search of a calm, mellow cat, consider adding our loving Hudson into your family. Call and schedule an appointment today.
Our Steps for Pets event is set for April 10. For information and to sign up, visit www.galvestonhumane.org. Monday is the deadline to sign up. Also, view the rest of our wonderful adoptable pets there.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
