This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Jilly and Carlos.
Jilly was taking a stroll to the beach when some nice people picked her up and brought her to us. Jilly is a happy girl. Her favorite activity is playing and she has much energy since she’s a cattle dog/terrier mix.
She loves people. It would be a dream come true for her if she found a home with someone who enjoys walks as much as she does. With a little bit of leash training and daily exercise, she could be your perfect companion. Call to schedule an appointment today.
Carlos is a lovable, large tabby who was brought in as a stray. This sweet man starts purring the moment he set eyes on you. Carlos loves attention and is a true people cat. He looks like a prince with his handsome markings.
Carlos would thrive in any home with a human. If you’re looking for an affectionate lap cat, Carlos the cat to the rescue. Submit an application today to adopt Carlos.
Spring is coming, so spay and neuter your pets today.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.