The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Eddie.

Eddie is a great dog. He came to Friendswood Animal Control as an extremely timid boy but has since shown what a good pet he would make. Eddie enjoys playing fetch and is quick to bring the ball back to you for another toss. Eddie is the volunteers’ favorite. He weighs 64 pounds and knows the commands “sit,” “down” and “shake.”

To meet Eddie, come by 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.

Eddie’s adoption fee will include a veterinarian exam, testing, vaccines, microchip and neuter surgery. We’re open and practicing COVID-19 safety measures.

