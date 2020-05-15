This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Zurg and Kole.
Zurg (A022650) is a domestic short hair with an orange tabby and white coat. He is handsome, outgoing and friendly. He’s about 3 years old. Zurg spent some time on the streets and showed up at the center with an injured paw and a few scuffs.
His paw and the scuffs have healed, and he’s feeling fine. Zurg would like a nice family to take him home and spoil him — no more street life. He promises to be a good companion and benign kitty king of his house.
Kole (A022577) is handsome and playful. Kole is extremely sweet to humans and other dogs. He loves to make new friends. This precious pup deserves a warm, loving home. Could that be you? He’s a Labrador mix and approximately 1 1/2 years old.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
The center is operating by appointment only. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call 409-948-2485 or email us at arc@gchd.org.
Zurg and Kole will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, visit www.gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.