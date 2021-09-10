The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Mocha.
Mocha (A-463) came to us a young, friendly and pregnant mom. She had her babies and was the sweetest mama cat, lovingly raising three beautiful kittens who are now in foster homes and looking to be adopted.
Mocha is ready to find her own forever home, where she can love and be loved. This little mama is quiet and calm but purrs when you touch her, and she loves to be petted. She will make a great companion to whoever adopts her.
Mocha is fully vetted and gets along well with cats and kittens; she’s been exposed to large dogs and has done well. She hasn’t been around children, so her reaction with them is unknown.
If you’d like to meet Mocha, visit her at our adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City.
For more information, visit gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org.
