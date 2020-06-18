This year marks 155 years since enslaved people in Galveston and the greater South learned they had been freed. Eventually, June 19 became known as Juneteenth and it’s a holiday that originated in this historic beach town.
It’s also receiving much media attention. Local, regional and national media outlets have taken great interest in Juneteenth and its Galveston origins this year. To date, the Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Galveston Historical Foundation has coordinated interviews with or provided information to CNN, The New York Times, Houston-based television networks, radio stations in the Midwest, Texas Highways and more.
The history of Juneteenth is a significant and compelling story. Texas led the way in making Juneteenth an official state holiday in 1980. Today, Juneteenth is celebrated in more than 40 states throughout the country.
This year’s events will center around memorializing the late Texas State Rep. Al Edwards, who introduced legislation that made Juneteenth a state holiday. Edwards died in April. A memorial service is scheduled in his honor at 10 a.m. today on the grounds of Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway in Galveston. His family will be in attendance.
A Galvestonian who has done much work to promote Juneteenth events is Doug Matthews. He has been a part of Galveston’s Juneteenth celebrations for more than 40 years. For more than 20 years, Matthews has coordinated the city’s celebration.
“Galveston is where it began,” Matthews recently told a FOX news reporter. “We recognize our place in history and we’re honored. We’re going to always preserve and nurture our history. We’re very proud of our history and the significance of what Juneteenth means to the African American community.”
Normally, Galveston celebrates Juneteenth with fireworks, parades, galas and more. But this year, the celebrations will be scaled back because of COVID-19. Matthews said organizers anticipate a crowd of about 100 people.
He also added that hand sanitizer and masks will be available to anyone attending the reenactment. And instead of having a large breakfast, this year organizers will donate 700 boxes of food to senior citizens.
If you’d like to participate in the memorial event from your own home, the Galveston Historical Foundation in cooperation with the University of Texas Medical Branch will livestream the event at www.galvestonhistory.org.
In the afternoon, join the the historical foundation and local Galveston authors Tommie Boudreaux and Alice Gatson for a discussion about the history and contributions of African Americans in Galveston. The discussion is part of the historical foundation’s live lecture series and can be viewed at 2 p.m. today on Facebook at www.facebook.com/galvestonhistory.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.