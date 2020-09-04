This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Blanche and Tiffany.
Blanche (A023956) is a precious lady that is wise, spayed, fully vaccinated and ready to go. She’s doing fabulous in a foster home. If you would like to meet Blanche, we can arrange to have her brought to the shelter for a visit. Her fee is only $20, but she’s worth her weight in gold.
Tiffany (A024322) is a teenager with a striking calico coat. She’s about 7 months old, spayed and a bit shy until she gets to know you. Once the introductions are complete, Tiffany is ready for some loving, cuddles and maybe a play session. Calico cats are special girls (only 0.03 percent are boys), beautiful and eye catching. Come meet this little beauty soon. Maybe bearing a gift in a blue box?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Tiffany will be available for $42.50 and Blanche will be available for $20 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
The center also will be offering discounted pet adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City.
All pets 6 months of age and younger will be available for $20 each and all pets 6 months of age and older will be $10 each. The fee still includes the spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.