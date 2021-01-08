This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Quincy and Jazz.
Meet Jazz. This is the second time here for this stunning girl. Her first visit was as a mama with pups. After all of her puppies found homes, Jazz was finally adopted. Sadly, it wasn’t a match made in heaven, and she ended up back with us.
Jazz is young, attractive and has the energy to keep you entertained. She loves belly rubs, exercise and playing fetch (she needs a home with a large yard that she can play in). She is heartworm negative and house-trained. Jazz also is people friendly and dog friendly. She’s the full package of a dog and is patiently waiting to shower you with love and kisses.
Introducing Quincy. This handsome fellow would love a forever home full of cuddles, treats and belly rubs. He’s a handsome 4-year-old dark orange tabby with light green eyes. He makes the cutest noise when he purrs that sounds like he must’ve been part of a raccoon family in his past life.
Quincy sleeps curled up like a baby and would make an excellent lap warmer. Don’t wait, add 15 pounds of orange fluff to your family today. Call and schedule an appointment today.
Start the new year off right by taking home a new best friend. Check out our website for details on all of our adoptable fur-babies. If you can’t adopt now, you can support us by purchasing a 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendar, also available on our website. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
