This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Smoot and Barron.
A new addition to our west side community cat room is Smoot, a 4-year-old medium-sized black cat. Smoot’s owner died, and there wasn’t any kin to take him. Smoot enjoys belly and head rubs, afternoon lounging and his cat companions. Smoot is a hoot. Schedule an appointment today to come meet Smoot.
Barron came in as a stray recently. He was microchipped, but unfortunately his chip was never updated with his owners’ information, so we weren’t able to find his people. He’s now looking for a permanent forever home. He’s about 2 years old. He’s a handsome black and white pit bull terrier mix. Barron loves attention, being talked to and human companionship. Barron is a sweet and affectionate boy. He’s anxiously awaiting a family to call his own. If you’re interested in offering Barron a lifetime of love, please contact us to make an appointment today.
Spring is in full bloom. So you know what that means ... kittens. They’ve started coming into the shelter and will continue to come for the next few months. Now is the “purrfect” time to adopt or foster. If you’re unable to bring one home, donations are always appreciated. Kitten formula, canned kitten food, baby wipes and much more are all needed to take care of just one litter. A wish list of supplies can be found on our website.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.