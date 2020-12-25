This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Charlie and Minze.
Charlie was found alone and afraid last month and is ready for a safe indoor home with all the love that goes along with it. He’s a rather small tabby fellow, so he will fit into any home. Charlie is already fixed, so he’s ready to pack his bags and go with you. Make 2021 Charlie’s year.
Minze is a grown adult male with a heart of gold. His previous owners say he’s great with children of all ages. He’s smart too. He knows sit, shake, stay and lay down. To truly make himself the perfect package, Minze is totally housebroken and has good manners inside. To keep him in tip top shape, his previous owners fed him high quality dog food, as lower quality foods would make his skin flare up in an allergic reaction. Please don’t leave this good boy at the shelter for the holidays. Apply now to foster or adopt Minze.
Stay tuned for news of our next event. A hint? It will happen during Mardi Gras. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
