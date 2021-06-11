This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Chomper and Panda.
Chomper (A026821) has the looks, the debonair attitude, the moves and still has time for friendly, snuggly stuff. Chomper is about 4 years old, neutered and is in the market for a family and home of his own.
His tabby coat is an attractive blend of stripes, spots and ticking. White paws, chest and chin give him a dressed-up look. He isn’t sure why he’s named “Chomper” — never had a motorcycle and prefers to chomp on food like any normal cat. Don’t dawdle, come on in and say hello to Chomper.
Look at cute Panda (A026928). He’s such a handsome Pointer mix. He ended up in our care somehow, and no one came to pick him up. We’re dedicated to finding Panda a new home. Would you be willing to adopt or foster Panda?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Chomper and Panda will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
