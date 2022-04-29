League City Regional Chamber of Commerce Women’s Market & Fashion Show chairwoman, Amy Skicki, left, posed for a picture with one of the show’s models, proud mom Jennifer Delgado, second from left, with her daughters Briana and Jayla, and Milly Delgado on the front row.
Makenna Washington, left, a 2020 graduate, and her cousin, Cheynne Whitlow, who attends Clear Falls High School, stand on stage at the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Market & Fashion Show.
Donald Smith/Courtesy
Sara Powell, co-chair of the Women’s Market & Fashion Show, is pictured in her booth displaying her fashionable jewelry by JBloom Designs. Sara’s beautiful jumpsuit is from The Salted Hippie Boutique.
Donald Smith/Courtesy
Donald Smith/Courtesy
The models had fun with Lidia Ferrufino, owner of The Salted Hippie Boutique, for the hard work she and her assistant, Marisol Camacho, accomplished in making the fashion show a success.
TheLeague City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Women’s Market & Fashion Show was a home run. Bringing local women-owned small businesses together to showcase their products and services was the brainchild of chamber member Sara Powell, designer at JBloom Designs. Powell enlisted her sister, BayTran Executive Director Amy Skicki, to chair the event. Skicki jumped at the opportunity to connect and help with some of the heavy lifting, including awareness for locally women-owned businesses.
With dozens of vendors signing on, the show was held at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City. In record time, led by Skicki and Powell, the committee members Deborah Blackman, Mary Bradshaw, Dewan Clayborn, Cathy Cortez, Rhonda Quillin, Stacy Walter, Melissa Martinez, Ange Mertens, Crystal Andaur and Kasey Lester got down to business.
Sponsors included the city of League City, and entertainment sponsor, EventWise Productions, provided the sounds and music for the models to strut. Photographer Donald Smith made sure he captured all the action, and The Spa & Wellness Center at South Shore, the bag sponsor, provided that much-needed “bag” to carry all the beautiful items purchased during the shopping therapy.
Membership has its privilege. With an emphasis on “shop local,” chamber member Lidia Ferrufino, owner of The Salted Hippie Boutique, and her assistant, Marisol Camacho, provided fabulous outfits and accessories. The models featured local businesswomen and students such as Jasmine Badillo, Makenna Washington, Cheynne Whitlow, Devan Brinkley, Ange Mertens, Jennifer Delgado, Powell and yours truly. The models playfully modeled activewear from ZYIA Active, while Couture Scrubs and Fashion demonstrated that you can still show off your “fashionista” while wearing fashionable but comfortable scrubs.
To honor Ruby Ashraf, owner of Dress Galaxy and a friend to many local women, myself and Ange Mertens wore our own dresses from her signature evening line in the grand finale. Mertens also provided her modeling expertise by ensuring all the models were on point.
During the interview breakfast with the chairwomen, both sisters said, “Our goals were intentional; we wanted to create buzz around local women business owners while focusing on inclusion, diversity and momentum.”
They accomplished their goals with eyes set on making the 2023 Women’s Market & Fashion Show bigger and better.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
