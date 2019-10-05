This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Wren and Ellie.
Wren is a tiny 5-month-old domestic medium hair gray kitty. Wren is your typical spirited feline who loves chasing look alike mice and balls with bells. She enjoys being petted and purrs like a lion. After a hard morning of play she relaxes with her littermate Phoenix. She’s truly a kitten to cherish.
Meet Ellie, an adorable black lab/pit mix about 2 years old. Poor Ellie had a heartbreaking first year of life from being bullied by other dogs to abandonment. Ellie is a timid dog at first, but will warm up quickly, turning in an adorable cuddle bug. She loves treats and walks very gently on a leash. Her timid side takes over during walks as she sometimes leans into you for safety and affection. She’s a total doll that’s looking for a gentle, loving human.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Firefighter Calendars are in. Go online or stop by the shelter to purchase yours today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.