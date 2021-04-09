This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Blue and Bonita.
Meet the brown and white dog named Blue. This handsome chunk is a big blockhead with a heart of gold. Although Blue is only a year old, he shows the wisdom of an old man.
He’s smart; however, he sometimes picks and chooses what commands he wants to follow. Blue is a great catch — neutered, up to date on vaccines, heart-worm negative, the whole package. To top it all off, Blue is dog friendly and loves everyone.
Bonita means beautiful, and she is. Bonita came to us from our transfer partner, Houston SPCA, and is ready to be an islander by choice. She can’t wait to curl up on your lap and spend her days with you. Apply now to take this 2-year-old, “bonita” girl home.
Today is our Steps for Pets on Stewart Beach. Drive-up registration begins at 10 a.m. and you can register onsite.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news. Remember, all adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.