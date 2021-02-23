Beginning Monday, entries will be accepted for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest, held in the weeks leading up to the 19th anniversary of Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival set for April 15 through April 18.
The photo contest runs from Monday through April 15 with March 28 as the last submission date.
Individuals are invited to submit images of wild birds, not captive, taken in Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Fort Bend, Jefferson or Chambers counties. Photos must be taken within the two years before Monday’s date. Entries for week one are due by March 7.
Photos need to meet specific format requirements to be published. Photos must be in JPEG format at 300 dpi, not larger than 6MB, and a minimum of 1800 pixels on the longest side. To ensure the highest quality of the image, the size shouldn’t be reduced.
First-, second- and third-place winning photos from four weekly contests will be published in The Daily News, Galveston.com and on the FeatherFest website in March and April. First place winners each week will receive a $50 gift certificate from Houston Camera Exchange. A Grand Prize winner will be selected from the first-place weekly winners and published on the opening day of FeatherFest. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $100 gift card from Houston Camera Exchange in addition to the weekly winner gift card.
For complete rules and guidelines, visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com/photofest-2021/
— Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council
