This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Gulliver and Barre.
Gulliver was found alone and scared on the causeway. He’s a little shy, but he had a rough start so with much tender loving care he’s now looking for a real home, much love and someone to provide the life he deserves. Go online and fill out your application; you won’t be sorry.
Barre is an extremely active fellow. Need a running partner? Barre could be your guy. At around 4 years old, he also appears to know a few commands. Make an appointment to come meet this guy; we think he will win you over.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.