Sea Star Base Galveston was the location of a most noteworthy celebration. On March 26, friends and dignitaries gathered to celebrate the life and founder of Lighthouse Charities, Dick Daugird, who died in 2021, and the contributions made by his protégé and Past President Scott Gordon. The aptly named theme of this event was “The Beacon Shines On.” And shine on it will, as it’s now under the leadership of new President John Bertolino Sr.
Bertolino is a third generation Galvestonian, and currently holds a position as sergeant in the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office where he’s been serving for eight years. Before that, he devoted 29 years of service to the Galveston Police Department.
Bertolino has volunteered with the Lighthouse Charity Team since 2008, and has been front and center at many disasters working alongside the volunteers of the team. The team was founded on a love of cooking and feeding others. Like many Texans, their experience began in the backyard with a brick pit where they smoked brisket, ribs, turkey and more. Now, they famously cook for a cause. In fact, they cook for many causes. The team provides mobile food preparation trailers, trucks and volunteer labor to charitable organizations, as well as emergency response to natural and man-made disasters. Their loyal volunteers and donors invest themselves in many projects from raising money for nonprofits to participating in hands-on programs to assist low-income families and the elderly.
Emcee Rowdy Yates welcomed guests to the gala, which included dinner and dancing, fun and games, an open bar and a live and silent auction.
The team’s annual fundraiser is held to raise money to fund operations throughout the year. Horacene Daugird, Dick’s widow, was presented a certificate for a memorial tree and bench to be placed at Stevenson Park in Friendswood. Gordon was presented a crystal plaque and a heartwarming scrapbook full of pictures depicting all the years he had served, along with personal notes from team members. Gordon gave Bertolino a lighthouse watch — one of which was given to Gordon by founder Dick Daugird; only three exist.
Gordon retired to run his newly-founded Cole Gordon’s Helping Hands Foundation. The foundation was founded in honor of his son, who tragically died in September of 2019. Torn between his loyalty to the Lighthouse Charity Team and his desire to honor his own son’s life, Gordon made the difficult decision to retire from Lighthouse to pursue his new foundation.
State Rep. Mayes Middleton, Bertolino and Larry Del Papa spoke on behalf of Gordon and Dick Daugird (in memoriam) at the event.
Sponsors to Lighthouse Charities include Del Papa Distributing, Katie’s Seafood, Galveston Bay Parrothead Club, Sea Isle Planters Bunch, Moody Methodist Church, McRee Ford, Gordon and Mary Morse and family and the Red Griffin family.
