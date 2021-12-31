This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Bruiser and Squeak.
Come meet the cutest puppy on the planet, Bruiser. At 4 months young, this little pibble mix is a chill pup who’s as sweet as could be. Bruiser will most likely grow up to be about 40 to 50 pounds. He appears to have had some training and is a fast learner. Bruiser loves to give kisses and adores humans and enjoys playing with other K9 companions. Start the New Year off with adopting a four-legged friend.
Introducing Squeak. She’s an attractive 10-month-old fawn kitten with white mittens. Sadly, Squeak has been with us for six long months. Squeak has grown up into a lovely lady. She’s now healthy and ready to roll. She’s counting her lucky stars that she will be adopted soon. Don’t hesitate, call for an appointment to meet Squeak and find your new feline friend. She’ll be the best girl you could ask for.
Ring in the New Year right. Purchase one of our 2022 Heroes & Hounds calendars and stay organized while supporting a great cause. Available for purchase in-person or on our website. Also, our Paws Gala will be Jan. 15. Tickets are available on the website through Friday.
Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
