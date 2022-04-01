On March 3, the banquet room at the Union Station entrance of Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, was bustling with activity and excitement. It was the day the Astros Foundation hosted the First Pitch Luncheon, which kicked off the 22nd annual Shriners Children’s College Classic.
Senior members, supporters, family, friends and the Shriners Children ambassadors all gathered to celebrate the return of the annual event, which was March 4-6. The college classic is one of the nation’s top collegiate baseball tournaments and has become an Astros Foundation tradition. The three-day, six-team, nine-game event draws fans, top-ranked programs and scouts from every major league organization each year.
Since 2001, this prestigious event has hosted more than 30 different NCAA Division I baseball programs. All nine games were televised nationwide with coverage by AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Major League Baseball Network, which provided live coverage of all nine games outside the Astros viewing area.
Master of ceremonies Bill Brown, the former television broadcaster for the Houston Astros, opened the luncheon with a warm welcome and invocation. Paula Harris, executive director of the Astros Foundation, gave a powerful presentation about their long-standing support of the Shriners Children’s Classic; she invited all guests to mingle and make a connection. Jerry Gantt, president of Shriners Children and chairman of the board of trustees, had a special message from his group.
Then it was showtime. Alec Cabacungan, the national spokesperson for Shriners Children’s Hospital, interviewed the teams’ coaches, including Steve Rodriguez, Baylor University; Jay Johnson, Louisiana State University; Skip Johnson, University of Oklahoma; David Pierce, University of Texas; and John Savage, University of California–Los Angeles. The University of Tennessee also played in the nine-game tournament.
Cabacungan is an avid baseball fan who likes to mix it up and talk sports, especially about his beloved team, the Chicago Cubs. He brought the house down with his passionate and hilarious commentary on sports, holding nothing back during his interview with the teams’ coaches.
Since opening its first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children has provided high-quality specialty medical care to the children and families, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. A century later, their commitment hasn’t changed — only expanded.
Shriners Children’s Hospital Galveston employees Jennifer Rogalavish-Anderson, director of marketing and communications, Ruth Martinez, and Mark Hodges, attended the luncheon. Also, making the scene were local realtors and supporters, James and Penny Brockway.
