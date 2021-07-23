This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Z and Mandi.
ABC through XY and then there is “Z” (A027051), who is a domestic short hair brown classic tabby with a striking coat and winning personality. Z is a young adult male and sometimes goes by “The Mysterious Mr. Z.”
Maybe he will tell you his story after some petting and treats. Maybe he will cat-write a book or TV series. Z seeks attention and likes to make new friends. He’s a handsome cat with his wide green eyes, white whiskers and intricate tabby M. Treat yourself, zip on in and ask for “Z.” He’s waiting for you.
Mandi (A027003) is a 1-year-old female chocolate Labrador retriever mix. This young girl does get big spurts of energy while in the yard but also loves a good cuddle session. She has passed the test with other dogs and is a big volunteer favorite. Please come by and meet this beautiful girl.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Z and Mandi will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
