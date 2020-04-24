This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Mr. Whiskers and Felix.
Mr. Whiskers has been at the shelter four long months. Sadly, he has been overlooked and left behind. This handsome devil was a stray neighborhood cat that everyone decided needed a shot at a real home with a loving family.
He’s gentle and kind with a beautiful classic tabby striped coat and perfectly pink nose. He’s 2 years old, fixed and up to date on all shots. Mr. Whiskers is FIV-positive. He can be adopted to a home with other cats, provided they don’t get into any major fights.
Introducing Felix, he is our social butterfly. Felix is an extraordinarily friendly 1-year-old pit mix. He does the cutest head tilts when he’s trying to figure out what you’re saying to him. He doesn’t understand why he’s at the shelter and neither do we.
Felix loves going to PetSmart with our volunteers and hanging out with guests and their dogs. He’s extremely motivated by treats and will melt your heart while he patiently sits waiting for his reward. He’s such an easygoing dog and with the right training will make the best companion.
Although we’re temporarily closed to the public because of COVID-19, we’re still scheduling adoptions and providing services to the community by appointments.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
