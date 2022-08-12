Seated, Joe Marullo, author of “The Story of My Mom’s Quilt,” and Cathy Lennington at the recent book signing held at Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana Restaurant in League City. Standing back row are family members Frank Marullo, Sam Marullo, Debbie Marullo, Betty Ann Jordan and Kelley Jordan.
Joe Marullo poses for a picture with Elizabeth Smith, Family Promise board member; Gayle Nelson, executive director, Family Promise; Priscilla Koester, board member; and Cathy Lennington. A donation from the book signing was made to Family Promise of Clear Creek.
Wally Deats, former Dickinson councilman, and his wife, Deb Miller Deats, operate the cannon during the Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat parade.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Gaylynn Wall Naiser and Bill Schick, organizers of the second annual Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade, at the helm of their boat on Dickinson Bayou.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana Restaurant in League City hosted a recent book signing of author Joe Marullo. The event drew family and friends who enjoyed a delicious array of charcuterie boards and delectable wines served by Josephine “Jo” Floridia‘s team.
The book “The Story of My Mom’s Quilt” tells of his beloved mother, the creative and tenacious Angelina Marullo. Despite not being an experienced quilter, she decided to take on a project by sewing a quilt as a legacy to her family.
She asked her son to draw pictures of her family’s farm life in Alta Loma and her husband’s fishing life on Galveston Island, to illustrate how the two families met and grew together.
Marullo worked on the drawing project for two years; he sketched nine blocks representing the significant events in his parent’s life. Angelina put her creativity to work, but no matter how hard she tried, none of her efforts worked. She was disappointed.
Marullo put the sketches away until recently, when he decided to frame and hang his illustrations with other family pictures. But his friend Cathy Lennington suggested writing a book about his mother’s quilt and using the illustrations to tell the story.
Lennington’s suggestion provided a way for Marullo to fulfill his mother’s dream by saying, “Mom, your quilt is finished.” A donation from the book signing was made to Family Promise of Clear Creek.
BUCCANEER ON THE BAYOU
Destination Dickinson held its second annual Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade. Organizers Gaylynn Wall Naiser and Bill Schick extended an open invitation for everyone to participate in the parade. Colorful boats decorated with pirate regalia, cannons mounted, swashbuckling men with swords and eye patches, and damsels took to the water on Dickinson Bayou. Boats filled with families and friends traveled down the bayou to the FM 646 bridge. Many families set up viewing stations along the bayou at Paul Hopkins Park and the Little League fields.
Buccaneers on the Bayou Boat Parade was organized to preserve, protect and promote Dickinson Bayou and surrounding areas through education and projects to encourage bayou conservation, tourism, economic development and improve the quality of life for residents.
The parade ended on the docks of the aptly named pirate-themed sports bar, The Plank at Marais on the Bayou.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county.
