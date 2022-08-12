Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana Restaurant in League City hosted a recent book signing of author Joe Marullo. The event drew family and friends who enjoyed a delicious array of charcuterie boards and delectable wines served by Josephine “Jo” Floridia‘s team.

The book “The Story of My Mom’s Quilt” tells of his beloved mother, the creative and tenacious Angelina Marullo. Despite not being an experienced quilter, she decided to take on a project by sewing a quilt as a legacy to her family.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

