This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Cindy and Luna.
Cindy (A024576) is a gorgeous girl estimated to be 1 to 2 years old. She has a shiny red coat and a shining star personality. She has played well with other dogs while here in our care. She entered as a stray and never found her former family. We’re here now to help her find a new place to call home. Please consider coming by to meet Cindy.
Luna (A023483) is about 4 months old and so cute with her big round eyes and striped-coat pattern. She’s the demure one in her family, but when it’s time for kitten romps, Luna keeps up with sister Star and brother Comit. Toys, playing, snacks and kitten naps are on her daily schedule. Come visit with Luna and make her week extra special. You just may fall in love and take her home with you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Cindy and Luna will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.