The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Penny and Kelly.
Penny came from a sad situation of neglect over 6 months ago. Penny’s foster mom describes her as the sweetest dog ever, is well socialized and enjoys playing with other dogs at doggie daycare. Penny is a smart lady who learns quickly and is completely house-trained. She loves walks and human companionship. She’s on the quiet side; however, will let out a big girl bark to let you know someone is at the door. Penny could fit in with children, other dog siblings or more than one human.
Introducing Kelly. This little boy was abandoned at the shelter along with a dog in the same wire crate, left alone on the porch. We learned quickly he’s dog friendly. Kelly is on the quiet side and enjoys belly rubs. He’s a nice, affectionate cat. His striking black and white markings make him easy to spot on our east side.
On May 1, we will be holding a “Big Fix” day to spay or neuter island pets. For information or to sign up, call 409-740-1919 or email info@galvestonhumane.org.
Calling all felines … there’s still space for cats for our Big Fix program on May 1. Visit our website for more information or to view our adoptable animals at galvestonhumane.org. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
