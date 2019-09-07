This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Tippy, Oliver and Summer.
Meet Tippy and Oliver, our dynamic duo kitties. Tippy is a total love-bug and a great cuddle companion. Tippy began his life in foster care where his foster mama described him as the “perfect kitten.” Oliver is a curious, playful kitten who enjoys lounging while watching TV and amuses himself trying to catch the moving objects on the TV screen. If you want someone to play with who is entertaining and great company, Oliver and his buddy may be for you. These 4-month-old baby kitties are just two of the duos we have here at the shelter. Due to the many pairs of kittens, we’re offering a special “two for one” adoption price.
Summer is a 6-month-old Pittie mix puppy. She’s as cute as the day is long. She enjoys squeaky toys, walks, and fetch. Peanut butter and chicken is her favorite treat combination, but then again, she’ll eat just about anything you give her. She’s seeking a family that’s willing to do some training, as she’s still a puppy. She’s really eager to get to her new forever home.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
