This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Salt and Tuxedo.
Salt is a young black and white boy kitten. His mom had to live outside on her own, and she wanted him to get a better life for himself. Salt was raised in a foster home, so he knows for sure he wants his own home and family. Make an appointment to take him home today.
Tuxedo is an extremely handsome shepherd mixed dog. He is 1 year old and can be a little energetic at first but promises to calm down after he gets some “zoomies” out of his system. He’s looking for a forever family, or one person, who will love and be patient with him. He’s likely had some training but could use a brush-up. If you’re interested in adopting him, make an appointment today.
The shelter is still closed to walk-up visits but is accepting appointments for adoptions. The kittens have arrived, and we have many available for adoption. Now is the “purrfect” time to adopt.
If you’re unable to bring one home, donations are always appreciated. Kitten formula, canned kitten food, baby wipes and much more are all needed to take care of just one litter. A wish list of supplies can be found on our website.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
