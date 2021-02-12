The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Penelope.
Penelope (GCTP-A-361) was initially thought to be feral but has turned out to be adoptable. Her adorable, folded ears do suggest there’s a little Scottish Fold in her lineage.
She does like pets and nudging you for attention, but she’s still learning to be comfortable with people. She prefers men over women, and does fine around other cats; dogs and children are unknown. Penelope is fully vetted and ready to find her forever home.
If this adorable girl isn’t adopted, come meet Penelope from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E League City Parkway, in League City; or from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 at Pet Supermarket, 1940 W League City Parkway, in League City.
To see more pictures of Penelope, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
