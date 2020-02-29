The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Poe.
Poe is a beautiful, fun-loving girl who likes to play. She would make a wonderful walking partner. Poe knows the sit and down commands and probably has other tricks up her sleeve.
Poe appears to be good with children. A meet-and-greet with children and dogs would be set up before adoption to ensure everyone is happy. Poe would be great as part of a family or with a single person she can pal around with.
If you’d like to meet Poe, stop by Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Poe’s adoption fee includes a veterinarian exam, testing, vaccines, microchip and spay surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.