Galveston’s green canopy increased by 100 trees on March 26. Dozens of volunteers, including students from Texas A&M University’s “Big Event,” delivered and planted street-side trees at no cost to lucky residents. This was Galveston’s 12th NeighborWoods tree planting event since 2010. If you’ve lived in a targeted area, you might be the happy caregiver for one of these trees. If not, perhaps there’s one in your future.
What is NeighborWoods? This nationwide phenomenon, focused on getting trees into the ground along urban streets, began over 20 years ago. Cities around the country manage it uniquely. Some charge for trees and others give them freely; some provide planting by volunteers or city staff, while others ask the residents to dig. Galveston’s version offers healthy 15-gallon trees at no cost, installed by volunteers. Recipients need only select their preferred tree from those offered and promise to care for it for two years as the root system establishes.
Hurricane Ike’s destruction of over 40,000 trees inspired formation of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, whose goal has been replacing those lost trees and more. The group piloted NeighborWoods in 2010 in the East End Historic District, spearheaded by resident and conservancy member David Schuler. The area had experienced devastating loss of ancient oaks and other magnificent trees that had created a cooling street canopy. That first effort was so well-received it inspired a repeat the following year. The now-maturing trees you see in that area are mostly from those pioneer efforts.
Conservancy members branched out to other neighborhoods and have now planted in 32 areas. They need a volunteer willing to help organize each effort, who assists in identifying potential planting locations and contacting residents who agree to accept and care for a tree. Some areas lacking coordinators have been included so that all neighborhoods can benefit. Several streets in Ike-devastated areas north of Broadway have received trees and the conservancy has even provided the necessary irrigation.
Funding for trees comes from various sources. This year, the Mary Moody Northen Endowment generously funded the majority of the project, which includes areas along 103rd Street and two in midtown. In 2015, Galveston won $50,000 from Tom’s of Maine for trees. In addition to NeighborWoods, the conservancy hosts annual tree giveaways funded by grants, donations and organizations such as Tree Folks, Trees for Houston, Apache Foundation Tree Grant, CenterPoint and the Rotary Club.
If you missed this year’s planting, please consider next year. Arborist Priscilla Files and seasoned volunteers have the organizing aspects under control and need only for neighborhoods to identify their interest and step up to help out. To date, 20,300 trees have been planted or distributed, 3,000 of them through NeighborWoods events.
By the way, you can pick up a free small tree at the conservancy’s giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3304 Market St. at the Depot. These trees are intended for planting in the home landscape rather than street-side. Come early and take proof of Galveston residency and adopt a tree.
