This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bear and Star.
Calling all Rottie lovers. Check out Bear (A014833); this handsome boy is a gentle sweetheart that enjoys being around people. His amazing personality is just one of the many reasons he has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite.
He has done well with other dogs here at the center. Please come by and meet this handsome, lovable boy this week. He’s neutered, vaccinated and ready to go.
Star light, star bright, the first Star (A023484) I see today is a tabby teenager with a lot of cute in one small package. Star is about 5 months old, perky, outgoing and taking her spokescat duties seriously. She’s practicing her greetings and looks forward to meeting people this week.
Star spends her time romping with her sister Luna, grooming her soft coat and keeping an eye on the activities outside her window. Cat naps and singing for her supper are on the schedule, too. Stop in to get acquainted with Star and be prepared to fall in love.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bear and Star will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
