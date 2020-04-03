This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Knox and Teddy.
Knox (A022586) is a domestic short-hair, buff-tabby-and white handsome hunk. His buff coat is soft and plush with white paws and chest making a perfect offset. Knox said his wonderful white whiskers and heart of pure gold must be mentioned.
He’s just over 2 years old, friendly and outgoing with a touch of kitten playfulness on tap. Arrange a meeting with Knox, find a new best friend and keep each other entertained. This is Knox’s week to shine so give him a hand.
Teddy (A021320), also known as Cowboy by his foster family, is almost 1 1/2 years old and has been with his foster family since mid-February. He’s a medium-sized dog and weighs about 40 pounds. He’s extremely loving and has a medium energy level.
He’s crate trained and uses a doggie door when not crated. He’s great with other dogs and children. He has met cats and was curious but showed no aggression. He does pretty well with loose leash walking too. The foster tries to walk him one mile per day, so he gets to practice on the leash.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
The center is operating by appointment only. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet call 409-948-2485, or email arc@gchd.org.
Knox and Teddy will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter, and microchip.
