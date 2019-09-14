This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Levvy and Nicolas.
Levvy (A019499) is a vivacious, beautiful domestic short hair with a bright Tabico coat (tabby with a bit of Calico mixed in). She has tufts on her ear-tips, a slightly crooked smile and an orange tabby tail tip. She’s about 2 1/2 years old and already spayed. She’s friendly, outgoing and has been known to play like a kitten.
Nicolas (A017140) is a sweet and spunky boy with much pep in his step. Nicolas appears to enjoy the company of like-tempered dogs and considers himself a bit of a social butterfly. Are you in the market for a furry four-legged companion? Stop by and ask for Nicolas. He can’t wait to meet you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Levvy and Nicolas are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.