This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Brody and Sugar.
Brody is a handsome senior fellow about 8 years old, who loves treats, cuddles and especially loves playing with his little brother, Zeus, a 5-year-old lab mix. Brody and Zeus are like two peas in a pod.
Both dogs appear to have had some training, and with a little time and patience, these two fellas will certainly win your heart over. They’ve grown up together and are a bonded pair, and they would love a forever family with room for both of them.
Sugar is 1 year old, and this cutie patootie is total sweetness. Our volunteer brought her iPad, and Sugar was so excited to watch the cat game. Sugar amused herself for quite some time chasing the mice on the screen. She also enjoys treats and a soft bed to waddle in. Call today and schedule an appointment to meet this darling little lady.
Start the New Year off right by taking home a new best friend. Check out our website for details on all of our adoptable fur-babies. If you can’t adopt now, you can support us by purchasing a 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendar, also available on our website. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
