Taking part in the festivities were a few employees of The Daily News. From left are Catherine Boudoin, advertising representative; Angela Wilson, community news editor; Mayrine Woolsey and Leonard Woolsey, president and publisher.
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Pictured from left are David Robertson, Claire Reiswerg, Alicia Murphy and Neil Murphy.
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Jill Chapman, left, and Gina Spagnola, of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, pose for a picture.
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Pictured from left are Steven J. Baines, Michelle Surratt and Maureen Patton.
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Pictured from left are John Nagy, advertising representative for The Daily News; Realtor David Bowers; Kristi Neal, advertising manager for The Daily News; and Brad Neal.
The Galveston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, headed by James Clark, hosted its Epicurean Evening — A Taste of the Gulf event April 14 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center.
This timeless tradition once again welcomed foodies to enjoy the many gastronomy talents of Galveston’s chefs and eating establishments. The ample crowd enjoyed sampling age-old favorites, as well as new delightful food, beer, wine and spirits, from approximately 51 vendors.
Doors opened at 6 p.m. to welcome VIP guests. The general public entered at 6:30 p.m. One could stroll from booth to booth sampling the fares while listening to the sounds of Kevin Anthony & G-Town. A silent auction also was offered. This year’s emcee was Chelsea Edwards of FOX-26.
Clark presented the first place epicurean award, aptly named, “The Favorite Peoples Choice Award” to The Tremont House. Second place People’s Choice Award, was awarded to The Grand Galvez. Other notable winners included Fish Company Taco: Best Health Food; Rudy & Paco: Best Mexican or Tex-Mex; Riondo’s Ristorante: Best Italian; Benno’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant: Best Cajun; Moody Gardens: Best Dessert/Sweets; Pit Stop: Favorite Comfort Food; and TheSan Luis: Best Presentation.
All proceeds from the event directly benefit workforce development of the hospitality/culinary industry through scholarship opportunities for high school and college students, aid for the hospitality program at Ball High School and reintroducing the community to the important role the industry plays in keeping Galveston a popular tourism destination.
This year’s sponsors were The Galveston County Daily News, Moody Bank, Island Flowers, Brothers Produce, Visit Galveston, HomeTown Bank, Gordon Food Service, Gourmet Ranch, Highland Dairy Foods, Sysco and Jake’s Fine Foods.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
