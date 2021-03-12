This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Derick and Classy.
Derick (A026029) is a domestic short hair brown tabby and is a dashing and debonair kind of guy. He’s friendly, outgoing and loves attention. He will reach out and touch you until he gets his chin and face rubs. Derick is about 3 years old, neutered and combo tested negative for FIV and FeLV.
His brown tabby coat is rich and beautifully striped; his brown-gold eyes are warm and thoughtful. He has a winning smile and even a cute pout when he isn’t getting any attention. Don’t delay or dawdle, dash on in to meet Derick. He’s worth it.
Classy (025944) here is quite the catch. This gal is 3 years old and spayed already. She’s a German Shepherd mix who’s covered in beautiful markings with a shinning smile to match.
Classy is a perfect mix of fun and relaxed, making her an ideal addition for any home. Come give Classy a treat and marvel at the multiple commands she has mastered.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Derick and Classy will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.