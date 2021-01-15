This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bronco and Rex.
Bronco (A025435) is about 1 year old, neutered, friendly and playful. That sounds so routine, but Bronco isn’t routine. He’s totally cute (or handsome) from his pink nose, to his white tail tip, and he has a mellow personality.
He wouldn’t consider bucking and wonders how he came to be called Bronco. Leaping gracefully to chase a toy or swat a feather, certainly. Maybe someone was reminded of a saddle by his tabby on white markings. Just look at that face, don’t delay, don’t miss out, come meet Bronco.
How cool is Rex (A025532)? He has an English Lab, American Bulldog, Staffordshire type look. He has a gorgeous white coat color and handsome eyes. He loves to run and play in the yard. He’s been a good boy here while in our care. Even though we love him, Rex needs to find a new place to stay. Can Rex crash at your pad for a while?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Becca and Rex will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
