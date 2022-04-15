The largest turnout for the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County began with a procession and blessing of the Saint Joseph Altar. The festival coincided on the same day as the celebration of the patron saint.
As the festival activities got underway, special guest Claudio Sereni, who recently won Best of the Bay male vocalist, serenaded the crowd on the main entertainment stage. The Tarantella Dancers wowed the crowd with their traditional folk dance moves, and then there were the jaw-dropping demonstrations by Furia and Premier Martial Arts students. A crowd favorite, the spaghetti eating contest, did not disappoint: Contestants devoured spaghetti with sauce topping prepared by the Lighthouse Charity Team. The winner, U.S. Marine Corpsman Michael Lopez, inhaled his plate in 14 seconds and then returned for seconds. Festivalgoers enjoyed the performance from the talented Space City Circus, with the grape stomp drawing a large crowd. Vince King had the crowd swooning with his impersonations of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.
Several food trucks were on hand selling delicious foods, ice cream and other tasty bites. Down shopper’s alley, “shopping therapy”, was in full swing with more than 30 vendors offering various products: jewelry, wood carving, artistic paintings, handmade soaps, candles, plants and much more.
Added to the lineup this year was the delightful “saucy” contest featuring tasty homemade Italian sauces. The “family tent” was a hit with visitors who connected with family and friends, some meeting up for the first time since the pandemic. VIP visitors enjoyed a tasty Italian buffet under the big white tent with all the delicious fixings and cool drinks served by Galveston Bay Brewing.
Jacqueline Valoviak, the festival’s presiding officer, focuses on the organization’s mission to regenerate a sense of community and nostalgia of the local Texas history by preserving, honoring, and celebrating the vast Sicilian-Italian history. From the late 19th to early 20th centuries, Italian immigrants colonized Galveston County and positively contributed to the economic growth. The city of Dickinson became one of the most prominent Italian community in the county.
Doryn Glenn, Galveston County Chief Deputy District Clerk, was on hand inside city hall and presented historical records and immigration information. In the lobby area, visitors could view their family trees.
The festival ended with a live auction and a scholarship presentation by Miss Galveston County, Andrea Hightower. The band Shades of Gray closed out the night with some throwback music.
For more information on the 2023 festival, check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/DickinsonLittleItaly.
