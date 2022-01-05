What is a U.S. Consulate?
A consulate is the extension of an embassy. An embassy is located in the capital city of one’s country, for example, the United States has Embassy Row in Washington, our nation’s capital. Embassies, therefore, have branches, known as consulates in other cities. Consulates usually reside in large cities, provinces or states, led by a consul general working as a non-elected official.
Consulates provide the same official functions as an embassy, such as providing passports and birth registration. Moreover, they work to address mission priorities with the local population, such as agricultural development or increased trade relations.
Consulates in Galveston
At the turn of the 20th century, Galveston was a prospering city. It boasted being the “third richest city in the United States in proportion to population.” More than half of the country’s cotton crop passed through the Port of Galveston and almost all major railroads served the city. Moreover, Galveston had many firsts for the State of Texas, such as the first major city to receive electricity and telephones. In fact, Galveston even had the first chartered bank in Texas before the Civil War, and by September 1865, it had its first nationally chartered bank.
Aside from the city’s wealth and prosperity, hundreds of thousands of immigrants passed through the Port of Galveston from 1846 through 1948, with more than 130,000 names recorded, welcoming immigrants well before Ellis Island opened in 1892.
Operating as an international hub and elite city, it’s no surprise that Galveston had many consulate offices established at the turn of the century.
The Consulate of Cuba
Newly donated by Victor Uher, the museum has accepted this original embosser and official seal once belonging to José Tarrida (1894-1981), Cuban consul of Galveston. Tarrida served at the Cuban Consulate Office for most of his adult life from 1913 to 1959. Unlike the majority of consuls serving in Galveston, Tarrida had made a lifelong career serving in the consulate office, devoting his full attention to increasing trade relations between Texas and Cuba.
In December 1959, Tarrida was unexpectedly replaced as consul of Cuba without clear reason. This decision was widely protested, and multiple attempts were made to reinstate him in the consulate office. His years of service didn’t go unnoticed both by Galveston residents and by Cuba’s trade network. Even T.A. Waterman, president of commerce in 1959, asked Cuba’s minister of state to reinstate Tarrida, but attempts were unsuccessful.
Tarrida was known in the family as quite a gentleman and a respected member of both Galveston and Cuba society. Tarrida passed away on Oct. 20, 1981, and is buried in the Catholic Cemetery on Broadway.
The Treasure of the Month is located on the library’s historic second floor near the east entrance at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. It can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, contact Ivy Albright, museum curator, 409-763–8854, Ext. 125 or museum@rosenberg-library.org.
