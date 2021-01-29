The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Lulu.
Lulu came to us and had three kittens and saw all of them adopted. Now it’s her turn. Lulu has a serious face, but she is one of the sweetest cats you will ever meet. Scratch her head and she will rub all over you for attention.
To see Lulu, visit us at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood; she’s waiting to meet you. Her adoption fee is $25, which includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip and spay/neuter surgery. For more information, call 281-996-3390.
