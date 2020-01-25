The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Scooby.
Scooby arrived at Friendswood Animal Control with his mom, Diva. He’s a handsome big boy who’s scared in this new, unfamiliar environment. Scooby enjoys receiving affection, time in the play yard, and car rides.
Come meet Scooby at Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., or call 281-996-3390. Scooby’s adoption fee includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, testing, and neuter surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.