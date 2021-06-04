This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Eva and Yammy.
Elegant Eva (A026516) is a domestic medium hair with a brown tabby and white coat. Eva is about 14 months old, combo tested Negative for FIV and FeLV, and combines lovely looks with a sweet personality. Her soft, fluffy tabby coat is trimmed with white paws, chest and muzzle.
She has a beauty mark on her right muzzle, as well as a dainty tabby spot on her left front toes. She has expressive hazel green eyes — always watching and telling a cat tale. Eva likes to pose, flirt and practice her yoga and dainty dance moves. Do yourself a favor, come on in and meet Eva.
Yammy (A025932) is a 5-year-old female staffy mix who’s waiting to be your playtime partner. She may be short in stature, but she’s big on energy. Yammy loves the idea of being an only “furr-child,” so a single dog household may be best for her. If you have some time to come by and meet this fun-spirited sweetie, please do.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Eva and Yammy will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.