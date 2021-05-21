The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Wee Bit.
Wee Bit (A-429) came to us after her human mom died. She was initially unsure of her new surroundings and why she was here, but given some time, she blossomed. This almost 4 1/2 year old tortie is loving, cuddly and likes to sleep on your bed. She also likes to use the scratching post and catnip.
Wee Bit doesn’t appear to have been around men until she came to our rescue and is unsure of men initially. Therefore, patience would be required. She does well with dogs and other cats. Experience with children is unknown. Wee Bit would do better in a household with low to moderate activity, however.
If this darling, loving girl isn’t adopted, please come visit her at our adoption event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Pet Supermarket at 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City.
For more pictures of Wee Bit, visit gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org. For additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.